U.S. becomes net exporter of crude and fuel for second week in a row for first time on record: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States became a net exporter of crude and petroleum products for a second week in a row for the first time on record last week, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

The U.S. exported about 31,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude and petroleum products on a net basis last week after exporting a net 30,000 bpd a week earlier, the data showed.

Meanwhile, refinery utilization rates in the U.S. East Coast slid to 59.8%, the lowest level since November 2012.