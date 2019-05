FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oilfield in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories last week rose by 5.4 million barrels to about 472 million barrels, their highest since September 2017, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures rose by 1.8 million barrels last week to 47.8 million barrels, their highest since December 2017, the data showed.