NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude inventories rose last week by 7.03 million barrels to 456.6 million barrels, the highest levels since November 2017, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

U.S. gasoline inventories fell by 7.7 million barrels to 229.1 million barrels last week, the largest weekly draw since September 2017, EIA data show.