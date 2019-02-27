U.S. crude output hits another peak, net imports at record low: EIA

FILE PHOTO - A pump jack is seen at sunrise near Bakersfield, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production rose 100,000 barrels per day last week to a record 12.1 million bpd, hitting a peak for the second straight week, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

U.S. net imports of crude fell to 2.6 million bpd last week, the lowest rate since the EIA began collecting data in 2001, the data showed.

U.S. commercial crude imports fell to 5.9 million bpd last week, the lowest levels since 1996, the EIA said.

U.S. crude inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub rose to 46.7 million barrels last week, the highest levels since December of 2017, EIA data shows.

U.S. East Coast refinery utilization fell to 60 percent of capacity, the lowest levels since 2012, EIA data shows.