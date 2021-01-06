U.S. crude stockpiles drop by most since August as refinery rates climb - EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude stockpiles last week fell by 8 million barrels to 485 million barrels, their biggest decline since August, as refinery utilization rates climbed to the highest since August, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed Wednesday.

Meanwhile, U.S. Midwest distillate stockpiles rose by 2.4 million barrels to about 27.3 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1, the biggest increase in a year, according to the data.