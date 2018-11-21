U.S. crude stocks climb to highest since December 2017: EIA

FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks are seen next to a strawberry field in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.9 million barrels to 446.9 million barrels last week to the highest level since early December 2017, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

The rise marked the ninth straight week of increases, the longest streak since March 2017.

Meanwhile, U.S. gasoline stocks fell 1.3 million barrels to 225.3 million barrels last week, the lowest level since December 2017.