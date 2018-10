NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stocks rose by nearly 8 million barrels last week to about 404 million barrels, the biggest increase since March 2017, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates at a well site leased by Devon Energy Production Company near Guthrie, Oklahoma, U.S., September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

Meanwhile, U.S. weekly Midwest refinery utilization rates dropped to 78.9 percent, to their lowest since Oct. 2015, according to the data.