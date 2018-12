NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. distillate demand last week rose to about 4.9 million barrels per day (bpd), the highest since January 2003, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 4.2 million barrels to 119.9 million barrels in the week to Dec. 14, the biggest decline since March this year.