U.S. East Coast crude inventories fall to lowest levels since 2014: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. East Coast crude oil inventories fell to 10.73 million barrels last week, the lowest levels since October of 2014, according to new data released on Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

U.S. gasoline inventories rose to 255.6 million barrels, the highest weekly level since February of 2017, EIA data shows.

U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline inventories rose to 90.96 million barrels, hitting fresh record highs for the third consecutive week, EIA data shows.