U.S. East Coast crude stocks at lowest levels since Oct '14: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. East Coast crude inventories fell to 11.3 million barrels last week, the lowest level since October of 2014, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data released on Wednesday.

U.S. Midwest crude inventories declined to 122.5 million barrels last week, the lowest weekly level since February of 2015, EIA data showed.

U.S. East coast distillate inventories dropped to 36.3 million barrels last week, the lowest weekly level since June 2015 - EIA data shows.