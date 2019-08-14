U.S. gasoline demand hits record 9.9 million bpd last week: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline demand jumped by 281,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a record 9.93 million bpd last week, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration going back to 1991.

Meanwhile, U.S. Midwest crude stocks last week fell 3.3 million barrels to 132.6 million barrels, their lowest since late January and East Coast distillate inventories rose 944,000

barrels to 47.2 million barrels, their highest since March 2018, the data showed.