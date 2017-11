U.S. gasoline inventories hit lowest level since November 2014: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline inventories fell to 209.5 million barrels last week, the lowest weekly level since November 2014, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday.

U.S East Coast gasoline inventories fell to 52.4 million barrels in the week to Nov. 3, the lowest weekly figure since December 2014, EIA data showed.

U.S. Midwest gasoline inventories fell to 44.5 million barrels last week, the lowest weekly figure since November 2014, EIA data showed.

U.S. distillate inventories fell to 125.6 million barrels, the lowest weekly figure since February 2015, EIA data showed.

U.S. Midwest distillate inventories fell to 24.7 million barrels, the lowest weekly figure since November 2014, EIA data showed.