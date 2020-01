NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline inventories last week rose by 1.7 million barrels to 260 million barrels, the highest on record, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

U.S. Gulf Coast distillate inventories rose by 71,000 barrels in the week to Jan. 17 to 46.8 million barrels, the highest since September 2017.