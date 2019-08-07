U.S. Gulf coast gasoline inventories hit seasonal record peak: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline inventories rose last week to 84.7 million barrels, the highest on record for this time of year, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

EIA began collecting the gasoline data in 1990.

U.S. distillate inventories rose last week to 137.5 million barrels, the highest for this time of year since 2017, EIA data showed.

U.S. Gulf coast distillate inventories rose last week to 41.4 million barrels, a record high for this time of year, EIA data showed.

EIA began collecting the distillate data in 1990.