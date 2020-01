NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline stockpiles last week rose by 5.4 million barrels to about 91 million barrels, the highest on record, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration released on Wednesday.

U.S. East Coast crude inventories fell by about 486,000 barrels to 9.3 million barrels, the lowest since March 2014, the data showed.