NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf Coast refinery utilization rates last week fell to 63.9%, the lowest since September 2017, when Hurricane Harvey caused widespread flooding and outages, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed Thursday.

Meanwhile, U.S. gasoline stockpiles last week fell by about 3 million barrels to 231.9 million barrels, the lowest since November 2019, according to the data.