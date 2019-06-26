U.S. net exports of crude, refined products hit record last week - EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States exported about 676,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude and refined products on a net basis last week, the highest on record, the Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.
Weekly exports of crude and refined products jumped to a record 9.4 million bpd, the data showed, while crude exports climbed to a fresh peak of 3.8 million bpd.
Meanwhile, U.S. crude inventories fell by 12.8 million barrels to 469.6 million barrels last week, the biggest decline since September 2016.
