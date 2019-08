NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. weekly crude production rose by 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a record 12.5 million bpd in the week to Aug. 23, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Gulf Coast commercial crude imports dropped by 387,000 bpd last week to the lowest on record at 1.2 million bpd, based on data going back to 1990.