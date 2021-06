General view of oil tanks and the Bayway Refinery of Phillips 66 in Linden, New Jersey, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. weekly refinery utilization rates last week rose to 88.7%, the highest since February 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data released on Thursday.

Midwest weekly refinery utilization rates rose to 91.5%, also the highest since February 2020, the data showed.