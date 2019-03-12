EIA cuts forecast for 2019 U.S. crude output growth

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production is expected to average 12.30 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday, up 1.35 million bpd from the prior year, but growing more slowly than the agency’s previous forecast of a 1.45-million bpd rise.
The EIA forecast output in 2020 will rise by 730,000 bpd to 13.03 million bpd, a smaller increase than it previously estimated.
