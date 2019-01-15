U.S. oil output to rise to 12.9 million bpd in 2020: EIA

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, appearing to run out of space to contain a historic supply glut that has hammered prices, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Crude oil output from the United States is expected to rise to a new record of more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) this year and to climb to nearly 13 million bpd next year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday in its first 2020 forecast.

U.S. crude production is forecast to climb 1.14 million bpd to 12.07 million bpd in 2019 and an additional 790,000 bpd in 2020 to 12.86 million bpd, the statistics arm of the U.S. Energy Department said in a monthly report.

The United States has become the world’s largest crude producer, boosted by output from shale formations, with production of nearly 11 million barrels in 2018, which broke the country’s annual record set in 1970.

“Steady growth from non-OPEC countries, including the United States, headlines the forecast for global crude oil production through 2020,” Linda Capuano, EIA administrator said in comments issued following the forecast. “We expect the United States to remain the world’s largest producer.”

The forecast indicates that the U.S. will become a net crude exporter in late 2020.

U.S. demand for diesel and other distillate fuels is expected to rise 20,000 bpd to 4.15 million bpd in 2019 and to rise to 4.19 million in 2020, the agency said.

U.S. gasoline demand in 2018 was seen at 9.29 million bpd, down from 9.31 million bpd previously. Gasoline demand is expected to rise to 9.35 million bpd in 2019 and to hold that level in 2020, the EIA said.