FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland, Texas, U.S. February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production last week rose to a record 13 million barrels per day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Gulf Coast gasoline inventories rose to the highest on record last week, the data showed.