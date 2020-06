FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. Picture taken November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. oil production fell last week to 11.2 million barrels per day, the lowest since October 2018, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, distillate stockpiles climbed to the highest since September 2010, the data showed. Midwest distillate inventories rose to the highest on record, it said.