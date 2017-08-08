FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EIA cuts U.S. oil production growth forecast for 2018
August 8, 2017 / 5:25 PM / 7 days ago

EIA cuts U.S. oil production growth forecast for 2018

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An oil pump is seen operating in the Permian Basin near Midland, Texas, U.S. on May 3, 2017. Picture taken May 3, 2017.Ernest Scheyder/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday it expects U.S. crude oil production in 2018 to rise by less than previously expected.

The agency forecast that 2018 crude oil output will rise by 560,000 barrels per day to 9.91 million bpd. Last month, it expected a 570,000 bpd year-over-year increase to 9.9 million bpd.

For 2017, it forecast a rise of 500,000 bpd to 9.35 million bpd. Last month, it expected a 460,000 bpd increase to 9.33 million bpd, according to the EIA's monthly short-term energy outlook.

Meanwhile, the agency forecast that U.S. oil demand for 2017 is set to grow by 340,000 bpd compared with a 310,000 bpd previously. For 2018, oil demand is expected to rise by 330,000 bpd vs 360,000 bpd previously.

Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

