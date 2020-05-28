U.S. crude, diesel stocks pile up on lackluster fuel demand: EIA

(Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and distillate inventories rose sharply last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday, while fuel demand remained slack even as various states eased movement restrictions that were put in place to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

Crude inventories posted a gain of 7.9 million barrels in the week to May 22, largely due to imports. That brought overall U.S. stocks, excluding strategic reserves, to 534.4 million barrels, about 1 million barrels away from an all-time record.

Analysts expected stocks to fall by 1.9 million barrels.

Overall, weak consumer demand has kept stocks of crude and fuels brimming nationwide. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 5.5 million barrels in the week, to levels not seen since 2017.

Despite the inventory increases, U.S. oil futures rose. U.S. crude futures jumped 3.2% to $33.85 as of 3:00 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), while Brent gained 2.1% to $35.48 a barrel.

“The data didn’t seem to indicate the optimism that we’re seeing from the market,” said Regina Mayor, global and U.S. head of energy at KPMG in Houston. “Generally speaking, the oil price indicates more optimism than frankly we’re sensing in the industry.”

Crude stocks had been declining as refining picked up in recent weeks due to a recovery in fuel demand from a drastic fall in April.

Still, four-week moving average figures on products supplied, a rough proxy for demand, shows gasoline demand down 25% from the year-ago period, while diesel demand is off 14%.

Diesel product supplied fell in the most recent week while gasoline demand rose.

“The rally still has its legs on it but if there’s any deviation in any factors like demand returning or production being reduced, given how high global supply is, that could still change,” said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy.

The big jump in crude inventories came even as stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for crude futures fell by 3.4 million barrels in the week, the EIA said. Total stocks rose due to a hefty jump in net crude imports of 2.1 million barrels per day.

Refinery utilization rates increased 1.9 percentage points to 71.3% of total capacity, the EIA said.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell 724,000 barrels to 255 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 100,000-barrel rise.​