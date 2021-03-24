U.S. crude, fuel stocks rise in most recent week - EIA

FILE PHOTO: A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.9 million barrels in the week ended March 19 to 502.7 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 272,000-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.9 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 956,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates rose by 5.5 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 203,000 barrels in the week to 232.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2 million-barrel rise.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.8 million barrels in the week to 141.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 122,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 338,000 barrels per day, EIA said.