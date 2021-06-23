U.S. crude, gasoline stocks drop sharply

FILE PHOTO: A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

(Reuters) - U.S. crude and gasoline stocks fell sharply in the most recent week, while distillate inventories rose, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 7.6 million barrels in the week to June 18 to 459.1 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.9 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.8 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 225,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.4 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 2.9 million barrels in the week to 240.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for an 833,000-barrel rise.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.8 million barrels in the week to 138 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 430,000 barrels per day, EIA said.