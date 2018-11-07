U.S. crude inventories increase, diesel stocks down: EIA

Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. crude inventories rose last week, boosted by another jump in production to a new record, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Oil prices fell after the EIA reported that crude inventories rose by 5.8 million barrels in the week to Nov. 2, more than double analysts’ expectations for an increase of 2.4 million barrels. Overall production rose to 11.6 million barrels a day, a new weekly record, although analysts rely more on monthly figures, which are published with a lag.

“It is a bearish report, with the further rise in overall crude oil inventories of 5 million barrels and the large rise in inventories at the Cushing delivery hub of over 2 million barrels,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital Management in New York.

U.S. crude futures fell 77 cents to $61.43 a barrel as of 11:05 a.m. EST (1605 GMT); Brent crude lost 61 cents to $71.53 a barrel.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 2.4 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 9,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.6 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 1.9 million barrels, compared with analysts expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.3 million-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.6 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 275,000 barrels per day.