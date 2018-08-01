FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 2:42 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

U.S. crude inventories rise unexpectedly as imports jump: EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose last week as imports jumped, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 3.8 million barrels in the week to July 27, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 2.8 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 1.3 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 195,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 2.3 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 2.5 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 264,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 1.4 million barrels per day.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
