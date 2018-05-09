U.S. crude, refined product inventories drop sharply: EIA

(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected, along with gasoline and distillate inventories, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 2.2 million barrels in the week to May 4, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 719,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.4 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 75,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.7 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 2.2 million barrels, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 450,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 955,000 barrels per day.