U.S. crude stockpiles dip slightly, fuel inventories rise: EIA

(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 679,000 barrels in the week to November 27 to 488 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.4 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 317,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 251,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.5 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 3.5 million barrels in the week to 233.6 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.4 million-barrel rise.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.2 million barrels in the week to 145.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 209,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 454,000 barrels per day, EIA said.