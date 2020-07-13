U.S. crude stockpiles likely down, distillates seen rising: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles likely fell last week, while inventories of distillates were seen surging, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Six analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks decreased by 2.3 million barrels in the week to July 10.

Crude inventories rose by 5.7 million barrels in the week to July 3, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a decrease of 3.1 million barrels.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday and the EIA, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Analysts estimated that inventories of gasoline fell by 900,000 barrels last week.

Distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, were seen increasing by 1.5 million barrels. If estimates are on target, stockpiles will rise to their highest since 1983.

The rate of refinery utilization was expected to increase by 0.4 percentage point last week, from 77.5% of total capacity for the week ended July 3, according to the poll.

All figures for fuel stocks in millions of barrels; refinery runs change measured in percentage points: