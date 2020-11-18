U.S. crude stockpiles rise slightly, distillate inventories plunge: EIA

FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 768,000 barrels in the week to Nov. 13 to 489.5 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 1.2 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 394,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 2.9 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 2.6 million barrels in the week to 228 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for an 87,000-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 5.2 million barrels in the week to 144 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 228,000 barrels per day, EIA said.