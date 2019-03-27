U.S. crude stockpiles rise unexpectedly in week: EIA

A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 2.8 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 1.2 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 541,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 367,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 2.3 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 2.9 million barrels, a slightly greater draw than analysts expected in a Reuters poll that called for a 2.8 million-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 896,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 114,000 barrels per day.