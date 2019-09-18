U.S. crude stockpiles rise unexpectedly last week: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude stockpile rose last week as refineries cut output, and gasoline and distillate inventories also rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.1 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an decrease of 2.5 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 647,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 788,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 3.9 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 781,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 538,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 437,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 535,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 445,000 barrels per day.