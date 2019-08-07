U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly rise in week: EIA

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories also rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 2.8 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.50 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 786,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 3.4 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 4.4 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 722,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a 482,000 barrels increase, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 1.194 million barrels per day.