U.S. crude stocks edge up, distillate inventories drop

FILE PHOTO: A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 90,000 barrels in the week ended April 23 to 493.1 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 659,000-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 722,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 253,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.4 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 92,000 barrels in the week to 235.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 508,000-barrel rise.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week to 139.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 648,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose by 1.2 million barrels per day, EIA said.