U.S. crude stocks rise, fuel inventories fall in latest week: EIA

FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 24, 2019. Picture taken November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels in the week to June 12 to 539.3 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 152,000-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 2.6 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 116,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.7 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to 257 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 17,000-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to 174.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.4 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 245,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.