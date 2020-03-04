U.S. crude stocks rise modestly; exports crack 4 million bpd

(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose modestly in the latest week, while U.S. oil exports surged to more than 4 million barrels a day for the first time since December, just four years after the nation ended a 40-year ban on the practice.

FILE PHOTO: A pump jack stands idle in Dewitt County, Texas January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Anna Driver

Exports of crude oil rose to 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd), showing terminals were not yet constrained in terms of meeting overseas demand. The jump occurred even though overall energy consumption was expected to sag in coming months due to the spread of coronavirus worldwide.

“The market is going to be weighed down by the coronavirus impact on demand destruction,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.

The United States also exported roughly 5.6 million barrels of products last week, and for the week exports of crude and products outweighed imports by about 1.6 million barrels per day. Lipow said exports rose sharply in part because fog in the U.S. Gulf Coast delayed some shipments that sailed this week.

Crude inventories rose by 785,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 28 to 444.1 million barrels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration, ahead of analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.6 million-barrel rise.

Refinery crude runs fell by 312,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates fell by 1 percentage points on the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 4.3 million barrels to 252.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 2.1 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 4 million barrels in the week to 134.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.9 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 476,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 2 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Crude oil prices were little changed from prior to the figures. U.S. crude rose 58 cents to $47.75 a barrel as of 10:54 a.m. ET (1554 GMT), while Brent crude rose 38 cents to $52.22 a barrel.