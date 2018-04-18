U.S. oil, gasoline stocks fall in latest week: EIA

(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries cut output, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S., March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

Crude inventories fell by 1.1 million barrels in the week to April 13, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 1.4 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.1 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 70,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.1 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 3 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 227,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 268,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 1.3 million barrels per day.