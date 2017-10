(Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production rose to a 9.24 million barrels day in July, an increase of 141,000 bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: An oil pump is seen operating in the Permian Basin near Midland, Texas, U.S. on May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder

Output increased by 21,000 bpd in Texas, and rose by 14,000 bpd in North Dakota, the EIA said.