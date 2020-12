FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. oil production rose last week to the highest since May, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

Production rose 100,000 barrels per day to 11.1 mln bpd, EIA said. Meanwhile, U.S. product supplied of gasoline - a proxy for demand - fell to 7.97 million bpd, the lowest since June.