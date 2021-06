FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell last week to just over 459 million barrels, their lowest since March 2020, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

Total product supplied, a proxy for demand, rose to 20.75 million barrels per day, its highest since March 2020, according to the government data.