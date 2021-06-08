U.S. crude oil exports in April reached 3.24 million bpd – U.S. Census Bureau

FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo/File Photo

June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil exports reached 3.24 million barrels per day in April compared with 2.61 million bpd the March, foreign trade data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed on Tuesday.

Exports to Netherlands were 425,000 bpd. Exports to India were 370,000 bpd. Exports to Canada were 354,000 bpd.

U.S. Census’s foreign trade oil data is published weeks earlier than closely watched U.S. Energy Information Administration trade figures. The EIA, which bases its numbers on the Census data, will release its monthly crude figures at the end of the month.