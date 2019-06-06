U.S. crude exports climb to 2.8 million bpd in April: Census data

FILE PHOTO: A pumpjack is shown outside Midland-Odessa area in the Permian basin in Texas, U.S., July 17, 2018. Image taken July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Liz Hampton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude exports edged higher to about 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in April from about 2.7 million bpd in March, foreign trade data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed on Thursday.

The biggest buyer of U.S. barrels was Canada, which took in a record 589,000 bpd.

The other top buyers were Asian countries, including India which purchased about 392,000 bpd and South Korea, which shipped in about 356,000 bpd in April.

U.S. crude exports have surged since Washington lifted a ban on them in 2015, rising to a record at about 3 million bpd in February this year.

A shale boom has propelled the United States to the world’s biggest oil producer, overtaking Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The largest European destinations included the Netherlands - which bought about 305,000 bpd - and the United Kingdom - which purchased about 152,000 bpd.

The United Arab Emirates imported a record 99,000 bpd of U.S. crude during the month.

Chinese buying in U.S. crude has plunged from the record levels in mid-2018, due to an escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing. In April, China purchased just over 62,000 bpd of U.S. crude, well below the record 510,000 bpd in June 2018.

U.S. Census’ foreign trade oil data is published weeks earlier than closely-watched EIA monthly figures. The EIA, which bases its numbers on the Census data, will release its crude figures at the end of the month.