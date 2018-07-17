ICE to launch crude futures contract for delivery in Houston

(Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange on Tuesday said it would launch a physically delivered Permian West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract in the third quarter, deliverable in Houston, subject to regulatory review.

FILE PHOTO: A trader passes by a screen displaying the trading info for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

ICE said the Permian WTI futures contract will provide price discovery, settlement and delivery at Magellan Midstream Partners terminal in East Houston.

The Houston delivery point has become the pricing center for U.S. crude oil production and exports, and the new flat price futures contract is designed to serve hedging and trading opportunities in this growing market, ICE said in a statement.

“The recent price divergence between Cushing-based WTI and Brent is a reminder that although Cushing is a marker for local crude fundamentals in the midcontinent, it diverges for pricing waterborne U.S. crude,” said Jeff Barbuto, vice president of oil markets at ICE.

“We are working with the market to provide a reliable and predictable quality specification and location that is relevant to global crude pricing, and accessible for domestic and foreign buyers alike.”

Crude inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the storage hub for the U.S. benchmark, WTI, have been declining, a sign of the hub’s waning influence as the primary measuring stick for the U.S. oil market.

Companies are now spending millions of dollars building infrastructure to facilitate trading and storage elsewhere, such as in Houston and other Gulf Coast ports.

Producers are increasingly shipping crude directly to seaports such as Houston, where vessels carry the oil to dozens of countries worldwide.

U.S. crude oil exports reached 2,005,000 barrels per day in May.

U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise by 143,000 barrels a day to a record 7.47 million barrels per day in August, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report on Monday.