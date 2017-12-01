FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada hikes some tariffs on Keystone pipeline: FERC
December 1, 2017 / 6:18 PM / in an hour

TransCanada hikes some tariffs on Keystone pipeline: FERC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp has raised some rates for committed and spot shippers on its Keystone crude oil pipeline effective from Jan. 1, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday.

* The increase in the variable portion of the committed rates is a result of estimated changes in its operating, maintenance and administration costs for 2018

* Committed rates for oil moving from the international boundary at or near Haskett, Manitoba, to Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas now range from $18.969 to $55.8148/cubic meter for light crude and $21.598 to $59.4458/cubic meter for heavy crude

* Spot rates will increase to $66.574/cubic meter for light crude and $71.185/cubic meter for heavy crude

Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Susan Thomas

