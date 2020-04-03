U.S. oilfield provider Liberty cuts 7% of staff, expands executive pay cuts

(Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services firm Liberty Oilfield Services is cutting 7% of its workforce, according to a state filing, and executives have agreed to reduce their salaries by 30% as shale oil producers grind to a halt amid an energy price collapse.

While the staff cuts affect 183 workers, it is the first for Liberty, which kept its workforce intact during the 2014-2016 oil bust. Executives agreed to take a 30% cut in base salary, up from a recent 20% cut, it said in a statement released late Thursday.

Oil prices fell 54% last month as the spread of coronavirus crushed energy demand and Saudi Arabia and Russia launched a price war. U.S. oil futures was trading above $27 a barrel on Friday morning on hopes for an agreement by major producers to halt a glut of unsold oil flooding world markets. [O/R]

Liberty and other services companies went public in 2017 as shale producers increased outlays on fracking to pump more oil. Last week, rival ProPetro Holdings Corp disclosed it would dismiss 388 workers in Texas, and fracker FTSI International cut 200 people last month.

Just two months ago, Liberty said it had activated its 24th hydraulic fracturing fleet, and had plans to build another of the giant pumping stations for a customer. But many producers since canceled jobs or have demanded deep price discounts.

Liberty’s shares were trading around $2.38 on Friday, down from a peak of about $24 in 2018.