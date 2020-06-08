Louisiana Offshore Oil Port halts operations at Marine Terminal

(Reuters) - The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), the largest privately owned crude terminal in the United States, said it has suspended operations at its Marine Terminal in the Gulf of Mexico due to Tropical Storm Cristobal.

“There are no interruptions in receipts or deliveries at the Clovelly Hub,” the company said on its website on Saturday.

LOOP’s Marine Terminal is located in the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico about 29 kilometers offshore from the State of Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Cristobal dumped rain in the weekend from Louisiana to the Florida peninsula as it moved through the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, prompting evacuations of several southeast Louisiana towns and dozens of offshore oil platforms.

Energy firms operating in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico have pared 33% of offshore oil and 31% of natural gas output ahead of the storm, offshore regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Saturday.

As per the U.S. National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory, Cristobal is located about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south-southeast of New Orleans and forecast to weaken to a tropical depression on Monday.