Excavation to identify source of oil leak in Missouri to start Friday

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Excavation to expose the affected part of the pipeline and identify the source of a crude oil leak in Missouri this week should start on Friday, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources said.

“If the TransCanada Keystone pipeline is confirmed to be the source of the release, it will remain closed until the cause is determined and necessary repairs or corrections can be made and verified,” the spokesman said in an email.

Enbridge Inc said on Friday that it has begun a restart plan for its Platte pipeline, as authorities investigate the source of an oil leak near St. Louis that shut down parts of two major pipelines this week.